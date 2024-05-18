Gaza City snipers continue targeting senior Israeli military officers, with Jon Elmer

Jon Elmer covers the fierce fighting in Rafah, Gaza City and Jabaliya and breaks down the combat videos that continue to demonstrate the capacity of the resistance to defend Gaza more than six months into the ground war.
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Dr. Khaled Dawas who has traveled to Gaza with Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) to provide essential medical care at al-Aqsa Hospital, on the day 222 livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FW1XN9lz1Zg&t=0s
Incendiary sniper round footage : https://www.brighteon.com/c90d9a98-ef8f-4eae-a1b3-175ea4f5ad39
Mirrored - The Electronic Intifada
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.