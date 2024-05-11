Create New Account
Al-Qassam published a video showing one of its snipers, snipe an IOF soldier, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City
The Prisoner
Al-Qassam published a video showing one of its snipers, snipe an IOF soldier, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

You can see the ignition of fire when the soldier gets hit.


