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ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΑ FREE ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗΒΟΥΛΗΣΗ.GR freevolition.gr
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121 views • December 20, 2019
ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΑ FREE ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΗΒΟΥΛΗΣΗ.GR freevolition.gr
Ο ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΜΗ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ ΑΛΛΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ, ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΜΙΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑΔΙΚΑΖΕΙ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΤΩΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΩΝ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΩΝ. ΓΙΑΤΙ ΔΙΕΓΡΑΨΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΕΙΜΝΗΣΤΟΥ ΕΠΙΣΚΟΠΟΥ ΚΑΝΤΙΩΤΗ ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE; https://www.brighteon.com/084c25da-d208-4881-ab8e-3f2f4137db6a
Ο ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΜΗ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ ΑΛΛΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣ ΚΑΙ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ, ΓΙΑ ΑΥΤΟ ΜΙΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΑΤΑΔΙΚΑΖΕΙ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΜΕΤΑΝΟΗΤΩΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΩΝ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΩΝ. ΓΙΑΤΙ ΔΙΕΓΡΑΨΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΕΙΜΝΗΣΤΟΥ ΕΠΙΣΚΟΠΟΥ ΚΑΝΤΙΩΤΗ ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE; https://www.brighteon.com/084c25da-d208-4881-ab8e-3f2f4137db6a
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