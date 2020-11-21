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EP. 2334A - TRUMP BEGINS THE GREAT RESET COUNTERMEASURES
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912 views • November 21, 2020
EP. 2334A - TRUMP BEGINS THE GREAT RESET COUNTERMEASURES Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/8f62381e-bb4d-4fd9-879c-b7a68ce85b02 The [CB]/[DS] continue to push their agenda of the Great Reset. The MSM is pretending it is not happening. The leaders, the [CB]s are now projecting on how the economy is going to collapse because of the virus. Trump the patriots began to counter the reset. This is phase 1, the patriots are in control. Published On November 21st, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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