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TRUMP ON: The Clintons, Wikileaks and The Second Amendment [hd 720p]
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80 views • March 15, 2021
In this video --
Trump explains that the Clinton's are "good people" and that he "does not want to hurt them" and that they have "been through enough".
Trump explains that "court takes too long" so he likes to "take the guns".
Trump completely denies ever having had any interest in or knowledge of Wikileaks, what so ever.
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8f3fcc43-27a1-4ddb-9d76-85b8ac752d77
Trump explains that the Clinton's are "good people" and that he "does not want to hurt them" and that they have "been through enough".
Trump explains that "court takes too long" so he likes to "take the guns".
Trump completely denies ever having had any interest in or knowledge of Wikileaks, what so ever.
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0cbJZApMZN0/
deviantART Mirror: http://fav.me/dduxnqr
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1097279899593711616?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY Mirror: https://odysee.com/TRUMP-ON--The-Clintons,-Wikileaks-and-The-Second-Amendment--hd-720p-:fd8b6799daec4f96bc8cfb5b0360e5decf23712c?r=T178ZTPBYEE2V6PSv8zWKAdXEKiKghsK
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/itTcZMk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/venghr-trump-on-the-clintons-wikileaks-and-the-second-amendment-hd-720p.html
UGETube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/eHyXpcGhPD5i61R
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8f3fcc43-27a1-4ddb-9d76-85b8ac752d77
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