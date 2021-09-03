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The Power Of A Jet Engine
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32 views • September 03, 2021
In a previous video I uploaded:
"Afghan Retreat. Something Strange Is Going On" https://www.brighteon.com/89669bcd-31e2-4d17-abc6-90c3d20c06ae
I questioned the lack of thrust being put out by the huge C-17 Globemaster as it taxied along the runway at Hamid Kazai International Airport and how it failed to blow over those running behind the engines.
The video above gives an idea of how powerful these jet engines are.
"Afghan Retreat. Something Strange Is Going On" https://www.brighteon.com/89669bcd-31e2-4d17-abc6-90c3d20c06ae
I questioned the lack of thrust being put out by the huge C-17 Globemaster as it taxied along the runway at Hamid Kazai International Airport and how it failed to blow over those running behind the engines.
The video above gives an idea of how powerful these jet engines are.
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