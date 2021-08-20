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Afghan Retreat. Something Strange Is Going On.
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313 views • August 20, 2021
These are still shots taken from video footage that shows a USAF C-17 leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport during the Taliban take-over.
There are some interesting points here.
Video is from CNBC
Background Music:
The Story Begins
Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/pecan-pie/the-story-begins
License code: 6YVPXPKUFEEJCY6I
Uppbeat Music - https://uppbeat.io/
There are some interesting points here.
Video is from CNBC
Background Music:
The Story Begins
Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/pecan-pie/the-story-begins
License code: 6YVPXPKUFEEJCY6I
Uppbeat Music - https://uppbeat.io/
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