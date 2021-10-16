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South African doctor uncovers nano-tech horror show in mRNA
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404 views • October 16, 2021
DOCTORS worldwide are horrified at the contents of COVID vaccine vials and the blood of sick vaccinated people put under microscopic analysis.
Mainstream media’s so-called fact-checking network denies there are graphene contaminants in vaccines. Why? Because the manufacturers and regulators told them so. The fact checkers don’t put the contents of vaccines under microscopes like Dr Botha, Dr Madej or the Spanish researchers did earlier this year.
Dr. Zandré Botha (Ph.D Alt. Med)
https://www.drzandrebotha.com/
Dr Robert O Young. Electron microscope reveals graphene oxide in cov19 vaccines
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Play Video
SHOCKING RESULTS OF THE VACCINE CONTENTS: DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG
https://www.brighteon.com/cffff45b-0700-4105-a309-7c60f6f6cc5f
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://www.brighteon.com/eada5cca-771e-484a-bfef-d314989828d9
Doctor: Heart Failure From MRNA Jabs “Will Kill Most People”
https://crazzfiles.com/doctor-says-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-of-vaccinated-people-already-show-microscopic-blood-clots/
Mainstream media’s so-called fact-checking network denies there are graphene contaminants in vaccines. Why? Because the manufacturers and regulators told them so. The fact checkers don’t put the contents of vaccines under microscopes like Dr Botha, Dr Madej or the Spanish researchers did earlier this year.
Dr. Zandré Botha (Ph.D Alt. Med)
https://www.drzandrebotha.com/
Dr Robert O Young. Electron microscope reveals graphene oxide in cov19 vaccines
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Play Video
SHOCKING RESULTS OF THE VACCINE CONTENTS: DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG
https://www.brighteon.com/cffff45b-0700-4105-a309-7c60f6f6cc5f
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://www.brighteon.com/eada5cca-771e-484a-bfef-d314989828d9
Doctor: Heart Failure From MRNA Jabs “Will Kill Most People”
https://crazzfiles.com/doctor-says-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-of-vaccinated-people-already-show-microscopic-blood-clots/
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