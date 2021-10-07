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SHOCKING RESULTS OF THE VACCINE CONTENTS: DR. ROBERT O. YOUNG
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504 views • October 07, 2021
Dr. Robert O. Young on shocking results of the vaccine contents
Over the past two and a half decades, Robert O. Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. Having a specialty in cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life.
In 1994, Dr. Young discovered the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells. He has since documented several such transformations.
Show Resources:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
https://bit.ly/3oBmfPW
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Over the past two and a half decades, Robert O. Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level. Having a specialty in cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life.
In 1994, Dr. Young discovered the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells. He has since documented several such transformations.
Show Resources:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
https://bit.ly/3oBmfPW
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts:
https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at:
www.lauralynn.tv
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
Flote: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
Rumble: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Mobcrush: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
Odysee: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
Gab: https://gab.com/LauraLynnLovesLife
Librti: https://www.librti.com/mrs-laura-l-thompson
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