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It’s too late once you take the covid jab says Dr Mike Yeadon ( ex Pfizer scientist )
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2526 views • April 28, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have an urgent statement from Dr Mike Yeadon about the covid jab and depopulation
Here is links
https://www.brighteon.com/40b8c9db-b4a2-444e-bd70-69fe3959c9c8
https://www.brighteon.com/97aae864-c5c8-401f-b69f-a8fc90f7eca6
Here is links
https://www.brighteon.com/40b8c9db-b4a2-444e-bd70-69fe3959c9c8
https://www.brighteon.com/97aae864-c5c8-401f-b69f-a8fc90f7eca6
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