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Pfizer Scientist Becomes Whistle Blower Warns That All Vaccines Will Kill Everyone Who Takes Them
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19297 views • April 23, 2021
Mike Yeadon A Pfizer Scientists becomes Whistle Blower. Warns All Vaccines will kill most of humanity. Check out our articles on Covid 19 and the vaccines on https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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