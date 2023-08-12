Breaking! 20 Million People Killed Globally By Covid Vaccines & 2.2 Billion Seriously Hurt Socialism and Marxism vs. supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.

We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other
time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs.supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers
https://www.brighteon.com/48dad42e-2cd3-4ff8-acc6-925453a26f23 Dr. Sherri Tenpenny 4-Minute Video: Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY, Dr. Richard Fleming, Bio-weapon, Vaccine-passport, Forced-vaccination, Nuremberg Code, TheHighwire, Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine, HHS,CIA, China, Wuhan, Us funding
Bill Gates the devil incarnate Great Reset
Complete open letter including signatures: Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admiral
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.