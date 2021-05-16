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Complete open letter including signatures: Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals
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219 views • May 16, 2021
Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals
Our Nation is in deep peril. We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other
time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs.
supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.
During the 2020 election an “Open Letter from Senior Military Leaders” was signed by 317 retired
Generals and Admirals and, it said the 2020 election could be the most important election since our
country was founded. “With the Democrat Party welcoming Socialists and Marxists, our historic way of
life is at stake.” Unfortunately, that statement’s truth was quickly revealed, beginning with the election
process itself.
Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the “will of the people” our Constitutional
Republic is lost. Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per
citizen. Legal votes are identified by State Legislature’s approved controls using government IDs,
verified signatures, etc. Today, many are calling such commonsense controls “racist” in an attempt to
avoid having fair and honest elections. Using racial terms to suppress proof of eligibility is itself a
tyrannical intimidation tactic. Additionally, the “Rule of Law” must be enforced in our election
processes to ensure integrity. The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities
are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020. Finally, H.R.1 & S.1, (if passed), would destroy
election fairness and allow Democrats to forever remain in power violating our Constitution and
ending our Representative Republic.
Aside from the election, the Current Administration has launched a full-blown assault on our
Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive
Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations.
Moreover, population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and
most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental
Rights. We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism
and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing
while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups
which are used to divide us into warring factions
Our Nation is in deep peril. We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other
time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs.
supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.
During the 2020 election an “Open Letter from Senior Military Leaders” was signed by 317 retired
Generals and Admirals and, it said the 2020 election could be the most important election since our
country was founded. “With the Democrat Party welcoming Socialists and Marxists, our historic way of
life is at stake.” Unfortunately, that statement’s truth was quickly revealed, beginning with the election
process itself.
Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the “will of the people” our Constitutional
Republic is lost. Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per
citizen. Legal votes are identified by State Legislature’s approved controls using government IDs,
verified signatures, etc. Today, many are calling such commonsense controls “racist” in an attempt to
avoid having fair and honest elections. Using racial terms to suppress proof of eligibility is itself a
tyrannical intimidation tactic. Additionally, the “Rule of Law” must be enforced in our election
processes to ensure integrity. The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities
are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020. Finally, H.R.1 & S.1, (if passed), would destroy
election fairness and allow Democrats to forever remain in power violating our Constitution and
ending our Representative Republic.
Aside from the election, the Current Administration has launched a full-blown assault on our
Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive
Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations.
Moreover, population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and
most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental
Rights. We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism
and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing
while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups
which are used to divide us into warring factions
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