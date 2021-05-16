Complete open letter including signatures: Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals

Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals

Our Nation is in deep peril. We are in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other

time since our founding in 1776. The conflict is between supporters of Socialism and Marxism vs.

supporters of Constitutional freedom and liberty.

During the 2020 election an “Open Letter from Senior Military Leaders” was signed by 317 retired

Generals and Admirals and, it said the 2020 election could be the most important election since our

country was founded. “With the Democrat Party welcoming Socialists and Marxists, our historic way of

life is at stake.” Unfortunately, that statement’s truth was quickly revealed, beginning with the election

process itself.

Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the “will of the people” our Constitutional

Republic is lost. Election integrity demands insuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per

citizen. Legal votes are identified by State Legislature’s approved controls using government IDs,

verified signatures, etc. Today, many are calling such commonsense controls “racist” in an attempt to

avoid having fair and honest elections. Using racial terms to suppress proof of eligibility is itself a

tyrannical intimidation tactic. Additionally, the “Rule of Law” must be enforced in our election

processes to ensure integrity. The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities

are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020. Finally, H.R.1 & S.1, (if passed), would destroy

election fairness and allow Democrats to forever remain in power violating our Constitution and

ending our Representative Republic.

Aside from the election, the Current Administration has launched a full-blown assault on our

Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive

Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations.

Moreover, population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and

most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental

Rights. We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism

and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing

while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups

which are used to divide us into warring factions