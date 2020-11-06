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What You Are Witnessing Is A Birth Of A New Nation, Indictments Coming - Episode 2319b
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62 views • November 06, 2020
What You Are Witnessing Is A Birth Of A New Nation, Indictments Coming - Episode 2319b Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/8e3a5d49-8d93-4b06-86a5-5e6688d2a6f9
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The [DS]/MSM are now making plans for after the elections, they already know they lost, this is a landslide like we have never seen before. The people are awake, they want something different, they do not want the [DS] plan. We are witnessing the birth of a new nation, this is just the beginning. A new world is coming. Indictments are coming, nothing can stop this, nothing. The patriots have been in control the entire time. Published on Nov 4, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Best VPN For 50% Off Today!
Click Here https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Make Yourself Anonymous Online!!
The [DS]/MSM are now making plans for after the elections, they already know they lost, this is a landslide like we have never seen before. The people are awake, they want something different, they do not want the [DS] plan. We are witnessing the birth of a new nation, this is just the beginning. A new world is coming. Indictments are coming, nothing can stop this, nothing. The patriots have been in control the entire time. Published on Nov 4, 2020
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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