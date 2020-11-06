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What You Are Witnessing Is A Birth Of A New Nation, Indictments Coming - Episode 2319b
My Americana
My Americana
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62 views • November 06, 2020
What You Are Witnessing Is A Birth Of A New Nation, Indictments Coming - Episode 2319b Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/8e3a5d49-8d93-4b06-86a5-5e6688d2a6f9
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The [DS]/MSM are now making plans for after the elections, they already know they lost, this is a landslide like we have never seen before. The people are awake, they want something different, they do not want the [DS] plan. We are witnessing the birth of a new nation, this is just the beginning. A new world is coming. Indictments are coming, nothing can stop this, nothing. The patriots have been in control the entire time. Published on Nov 4, 2020


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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