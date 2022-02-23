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Morgellons, Pfizer Jabs, & Quantum Clearing – TW365 Episode 32
Treasures of Glory
Treasures of Glory
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Morgellons, Pfizer Jabs, & Quantum Clearing – TW365 Episode 32

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Quantum Muscle Testing - Treasured Wellness 365 Introduction
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1xo6vHtmcK6o/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/vaxx81-quantum-muscle-testing-treasured-wellness-365-consultations.html

Rivkah's Testimonial for the Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WJRjklvVQPGT/
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/vayyz7-rivkahs-testimonial-quantum-muscle-testing-treasured-wellness-365-consulati.html

Morgellons, Carbon Nanotech, Hydrogel Nanotech: A Case Study in Identifying the Technology & Quantum Clearing – TW365 Ep. 9
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gc2K08D4zivD/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3d3cf866-09de-4659-9e96-d2ff33aa831a
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory/view/morgellons-carbon-nanotechnology-hydrogel-nanotechnology-case-61202311b27635d064c62d8b
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlgsvr-morgellons-carbon-nanotechnology-hydrogel-nanotechnology-case-study-episode.html

Black Goo vs. Graphene Oxide – TW365 Ep. 20/PT Ep. 49
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HzDG2cp0MvdE/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2c69b2ad-39c5-45a4-9bb6-9003990720d6
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory/view/black-goo-vs-graphene-oxide-615eaa69d5ad558d430285e1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnffl7-black-goo-vs.-graphene-oxide-tw365-episode-20pt-episode-49.html

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***
Links from the video:
Graphene, microtechnology, and Morgellons in Pfizer vaccine
https://rumble.com/vtx001-graphene-microtechnology-and-morgellons-in-pfizer-vaccine.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2

***

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#treasuresofglory #quantumclearing

Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
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