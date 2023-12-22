The Miraculous Nature Of Water

Does Water Have Consciousness?

* The molecular structure in water transforms when exposed to human words, thoughts and sounds.

* Water is imprinted by the energy of its environment and retains memory from everything it comes in contact with, even when separated.

* Most people think of water as being very special because of its ease of existence in three different states (liquid, ice and vapor).

* But the water that makes up the cells in our bodies is in a fourth (gel) state.

* Some of the water becomes a negatively-charged gel; the rest maintains a positive charge and remains more like a liquid.

* This electro-polarity creates movement and kinetic energy, and is how blood is moved throughout our bodies.

* Is the blood pumping the heart — via electro-propulsion — rather than the other way around?





Reese Reports | 22 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65853bb9d73929b3eeec38c4