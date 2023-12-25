The Mysterious Human Heart

New Evidence Suggests The Heart Is Not A Pump
* The heart is a single muscular band folded over itself in a spiraling pattern, i.e. a vortex of tissue.
* It is not a pump; it is a vortex machine.
* The water that makes up the cells in our bodies is in a gel state.
* This is what pushes blood through the cardiovascular system: Fueled by energy from its environment, the water in our body becomes an electrical propulsion system.
* This propulsion system will run indefinitely so long as it stays charged (with the Earth’s electromagnetic field, infrared energy, and positive thought).
* Is the blood pumping the heart — via electro-propulsion — rather than the other way around?
* Is the trace amount of gold in our blood transformed into monoatomic gold as it travels through the double vortices in the heart, creating the spark of life?
Reese Reports | 25 December 2023
