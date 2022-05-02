Constant spiritual fight against invisible demonic forces

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Saint Elder monk Ephraim of Arizona rare library speech video with advice on the invisible spiritual war against cunning demons.
https://pemptousia.com/author/elder-ephraim-of-arizona/
https://open.spotify.com/show/1sznCOUc3VChQ12SvkiMmF
https://www.brighteon.com/09d4c4e0-02cd-4782-a4ca-f8d8560f8f81
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4PtSWj6CsjuZ/