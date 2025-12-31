❗️Russia wins. Russia's enemies lose.

The Service of (Russian) Military Clergy in 2025

The outgoing year became a time when the service of military clergy was fully revealed — in the Sacraments, in pastoral preaching, in sacrificial heroism. Let's sum up the results of this work.

More than 150 priests served daily in the zone of the Special Military Operation. In total, the clergy made 1,315 trips during the year. The main result of this work is the bringing of people to Christ: 250,000 servicemen partook of the Holy Mysteries of Christ, and about 6,000 fighters were baptized. The historical tradition is also being revived: more than 50 units now bear the names of Orthodox saints, seeing in them their heavenly patrons.

To serve on the front line, priests undergo special training. In 2025, 4 educational and methodological gatherings were held, where more than 70 pastors, in conditions close to combat, mastered the skills of tactical medicine and field life.

Serving in war is associated with risk to life and requires personal courage. This year, seven pastors were injured, one of them seriously. In May, Priest Anton Savchenko tragically died: bleeding profusely, he pulled four wounded people out from under fire and shielded an officer with his own body, for which he was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia. An example of selflessness was shown by Archpriest Alexei Skripkin, who, together with the soldiers, covered 15 km along the pipeline during Operation "Stream".

The spiritual symbol of this year was a photo of Russian soldiers erecting a Cross on the front line. They rescue icons from ruins. They build bunker temples. They are baptized under fire. In these actions lies a living embodiment of the vow of Saint Alexander Nevsky: "God is not in strength, but in truth".

The Russian army is fighting not only for earthly borders. It is returning the Cross of Christ to a land desecrated by godlessness. Truly, where the Cross of Christ is, there is victory!

🇷🇺Military Department of the Moscow Patriarchate (voennyotdel)








