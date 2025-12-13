AKA 'Aussie Cossack' posted this video today and the following, Dec 13, 2025. But it's apparently an old celebration, possibly from his wedding? : ) 💖As he plays the accordion then. Now, he sits in the Russian Consulate, his wife gave birth.

❗️Rare footage of Simeon Boikov celebrating the birth of his first son at the Russian Consulate in Sydney. 😁 🍾

@AussieCossack

Thumbnail photo Aussie with his wife.

Adding, more about this:

❗️A son (first child) was born to Simeon Boikov, a descendant of Zabaikal Cossacks from Australia, who has been taking refuge in the Russian consulate in Sydney since December 2022. He spoke about this in an interview with the Spas TV channel on December 13.

"Demographic policy and the birth rate are important, as our president emphasized recently. And, taking this opportunity, I'd like to ask all your viewers for your prayers. My wife, Ekaterina, is now heading to the maternity hospital. Today or tomorrow, with God's help, we expect the birth of our first child. So, thank God, we are following the president's instructions," Boikov said.

Later, a post appeared on his Telegram channel announcing the birth of a boy. It was exactly the third anniversary of his forced-voluntary confinement inside the Russian Consulate in Sydney.

Since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Boikov has repeatedly organized rallies in Australia in support of Russia. In April 2022, he was detained by Australian police for a pro-Russian car rally. In December 2022, Boikov was detained in Sydney after a scuffle with a participant in a pro-Ukraine rally.

He sought refuge in the Russian consulate due to persecution by local law enforcement. He compared the conditions there to prison conditions.

A year later, in the fall of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Simeon Boikov.

https://www.chita.ru/text/world/2025/12/13/76170302/