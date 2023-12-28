The MOST HIGH God and the Divine Council. Who are the Elohim? Michael Heiser

What is the Divine Council? Divine Council is NOT Polytheism. The MOST HIGH God does not NEED the Divine Council. He chooses to let them [The Elohim, The Watchers] participate. Explaining the supernatural realm using Psalm 82 and 89.



"...The council of the Holy Ones [The Elohim] in the heavens." "...I saw the Lord on his throne and all the Host of Heaven [The Elohim] standing on his right and on his left...."

Christ Messiah solves three problems: 1.) Estrangement from God 2.) Restoring Peace to the Nations 3.) Reverses Gen 6 Self-destructive Element.

Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. "Biblical scholar and Hebrew language expert Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. is the academic head of Logos Bible Software and Scholar-in-Residence at Faithlife. Heiser is the author of several books including: The Book Of Enoch, The Watchers and The Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ. There is a big theme in new testament theology, the reversal of the wickedness that has permeated the human race...Reversing Hermon alludes to the notion, hidden in plain site in a surprising number of new testament passages that what happened in Genesis 6:1-4 had to be reversed as part of restoring the original Edenic vision." ~ Michael S. Heiser



