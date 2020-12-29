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The Gematria Behind the Nashville Bombing Reveals Trump's 'Calm Before the Storm'
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92 views • December 29, 2020
This is the Gematria slideshow sequence from my previous video looking at how the Powers That Be are using the algorithm's of Artificial Intelligence to create new false flags and inter-connect previous psyops with newer on-going psychological operations.
Previous video:
"Why the Nashville FBI False Flag Explosion is Literally Donald Trump's 'Calm Before the Storm' Coming on January 6th"
https://www.brighteon.com/74a181b5-2581-4001-907f-42abe4e3a1a0
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Previous video:
"Why the Nashville FBI False Flag Explosion is Literally Donald Trump's 'Calm Before the Storm' Coming on January 6th"
https://www.brighteon.com/74a181b5-2581-4001-907f-42abe4e3a1a0
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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