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The Gematria Behind the Nashville Bombing Reveals Trump's 'Calm Before the Storm'
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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92 views • December 29, 2020
This is the Gematria slideshow sequence from my previous video looking at how the Powers That Be are using the algorithm's of Artificial Intelligence to create new false flags and inter-connect previous psyops with newer on-going psychological operations.
Previous video:

"Why the Nashville FBI False Flag Explosion is Literally Donald Trump's 'Calm Before the Storm' Coming on January 6th"
https://www.brighteon.com/74a181b5-2581-4001-907f-42abe4e3a1a0

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algorithmsgematrianashvillebombing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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