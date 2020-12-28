Why the Nashville FBI False Flag Explosion is Literally Donald Trump's 'Calm Before the Storm' Coming January 6th

In recent events I have been using Gematria to decode what I believe are clues being left for those 'enlightened' ones using our third eye to look into upcoming and present events. Last week I looked at clues that Dave from the X22 Report was wanting investigated and I found some interesting connections to the American Revolution and today's current affairs. Now after I investigated the latest False Flag Psyop known as the Nashville Bombing I was not surprised to see how the numbers connected to my last video and it just shows us how much the 'algorithm's' are being used by Artificial Intelligence to connect these psyops closely together. What does it all mean? That is the Million Dollar Question. In the mean time we are hovering directly over the target and that is probably why I was kicked off of YouTube. Satan doesn't like you hanging around his Shit House. Too bad, we are here and we are NOT going anywhere. Peace out.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)Flote.app