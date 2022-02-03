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Vaccin, Croyances & Réalité - Pr Didier Raoult
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17 views • February 03, 2022
1er février 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiwiH40AAjE
IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Bulletin d'information scientifique de l'IHU - Nous avons le droit d'être intelligents !
Pr Didier Raoult, Directeur de l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
Expérience de Stanley Milgram - Soumission à l'autorité (extrait "I comme Icare")
https://www.brighteon.com/be19da18-e030-4d11-b593-cf536b9e5512
IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Bulletin d'information scientifique de l'IHU - Nous avons le droit d'être intelligents !
Pr Didier Raoult, Directeur de l'IHU Méditerranée Infection
Expérience de Stanley Milgram - Soumission à l'autorité (extrait "I comme Icare")
https://www.brighteon.com/be19da18-e030-4d11-b593-cf536b9e5512
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