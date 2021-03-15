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The Sour Warhead: Joe Biden Loves Kids Jumping On His Lap (Cartoon) [hd 720p]
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100 views • March 15, 2021
Joe Biden's rambling retardation, cartoonified.
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0A-3yIUu-o
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQyzC6jwO7d1/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218106651353825280?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Sour-Warhead--Joe-Biden-Loves-Kids-Jumping-On-His-Lap-(Cartoon)--hd-720p-:9?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/venu3h-the-sour-warhead-joe-biden-loves-kids-jumping-on-his-lap-cartoon-hd-720p.html
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/8ba87f64-05e1-46a8-b19d-d2b9862ee304
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/tJbpayR?u=t
UGETube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/E8MSajMYmDIVCMM
Original on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0A-3yIUu-o
BitChute Mirror: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQyzC6jwO7d1/
Minds Mirror: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218106651353825280?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee Mirror: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Sour-Warhead--Joe-Biden-Loves-Kids-Jumping-On-His-Lap-(Cartoon)--hd-720p-:9?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Rumble Mirror: https://rumble.com/venu3h-the-sour-warhead-joe-biden-loves-kids-jumping-on-his-lap-cartoon-hd-720p.html
Brighteon Mirror: https://www.brighteon.com/8ba87f64-05e1-46a8-b19d-d2b9862ee304
NewTube Mirror: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/tJbpayR?u=t
UGETube Mirror: https://ugetube.com/watch/E8MSajMYmDIVCMM
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