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PSEC - 2020 - HER NAME IS SUSAN (YouTube Duran Duran Parody) [hd 720p]
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11 views • February 06, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2020 - HER NAME IS SUSAN (YouTube Duran Duran Parody)" -- This has been a work in progress for several years now. This should have been done in 2018 or 2019, and is retroactively being added as a 2020 PSEC episode, despite the fact that it was completed in 2021! This is a musical parody of Duran Duran's song "Rio", about the massive demonetization and censorship, as well as shadow banning and other algorithmic fuckery, that has been continuously on the rise since Susan Wojcicki took the helm as the CEO of YouTube. With that said, don't even watch this video on YouTube at all. Watch it on BitChute, Odysee, Minds, NewTube, Rumble, UGEtube, Brighteon and whatever other alt.tech platforms we elect to spread out to in the future.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Matthew Patrick (Game Theory), Susan Wojcicki, QuackityHQ, TrigglyPuff, Aids Skrillix, AOC, Piers Morgan, KEK / Pepe, Duran Duran, WillRobinsonEnsoniq, Misc
Hashtags: #duranduran #music #parody #youtube #censorship
Metatags Space Separated: duranduran music parody youtube censorship
Metatags Comma Separated: duranduran, music, parody, youtube, censorship
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/igpJDlia9qsf/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1204617566775250944?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2020---HER-NAME-IS-SUSAN-(YouTube-Duran-Duran-Parody)--hd-720p-:b?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdm0bl-psec-2020-her-name-is-susan-youtube-duran-duran-parody-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jUvyn4a?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8b91e811-d52c-446c-abb7-7df52b0acae9
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2020-her-name-is-susan-youtube-duran-duran-parody-hd-720p_GKOPetpdWyDJ1PS.html
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-her-name-is-susan-youtube-duran-duran-parody-1210084285666996224?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/music-video-Her-Name-Is-Susan-871031060
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Matthew Patrick (Game Theory), Susan Wojcicki, QuackityHQ, TrigglyPuff, Aids Skrillix, AOC, Piers Morgan, KEK / Pepe, Duran Duran, WillRobinsonEnsoniq, Misc
Hashtags: #duranduran #music #parody #youtube #censorship
Metatags Space Separated: duranduran music parody youtube censorship
Metatags Comma Separated: duranduran, music, parody, youtube, censorship
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/igpJDlia9qsf/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1204617566775250944?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2020---HER-NAME-IS-SUSAN-(YouTube-Duran-Duran-Parody)--hd-720p-:b?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdm0bl-psec-2020-her-name-is-susan-youtube-duran-duran-parody-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/jUvyn4a?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8b91e811-d52c-446c-abb7-7df52b0acae9
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2020-her-name-is-susan-youtube-duran-duran-parody-hd-720p_GKOPetpdWyDJ1PS.html
Minds Blog: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary/blog/psec-blog-her-name-is-susan-youtube-duran-duran-parody-1210084285666996224?referrer=psecdocumentary
deviantART Journal: https://www.deviantart.com/paradigm-shifting/journal/music-video-Her-Name-Is-Susan-871031060
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
UnsilencedVoice: https://www.unsilencedvoice.com/p/psecmedia
OnStellar: https://onstellar.com/psecmedia
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
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