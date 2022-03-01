Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]

Note: What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease? (link below)A quick video that might help wake up the normies....Note: What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?- Does all people have an 'immune system'?- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?- Who has the 'liability' for all medicine to the people?TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [20.02.2022]Timeline + Content:00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.DThe End of Germ Theory...A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299Spacebusters - 19916 subscribers