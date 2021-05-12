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THE DOWNLOAD OF THE NEW OPERATING SYSTEM BEING INJECTED INTO THE BODY. SIMPLE EXPLANATION LINK BELOW
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280 views • May 12, 2021
It's like windows 11 for your body. What could possibly go wrong? In layman's terms this gentleman explains what they are doing to people that get a covid jab. It is a silicon based molecule being injected in the human bodies carbon based cells.
He explains what this does and why the include fetal cells from aborted children. He also explains how this new operating system can be programmed and controlled from outside. mRNA is alien genetic code. Also how this is used to turn cells into virus making machines.
Source: The Monk: https://www.brighteon.com/138de9ca-35e0-4943-9672-89712326891c
VIA JIM CRENSHAW
He explains what this does and why the include fetal cells from aborted children. He also explains how this new operating system can be programmed and controlled from outside. mRNA is alien genetic code. Also how this is used to turn cells into virus making machines.
Source: The Monk: https://www.brighteon.com/138de9ca-35e0-4943-9672-89712326891c
VIA JIM CRENSHAW
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