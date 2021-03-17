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the new “vaccine” operating system and the God DNA
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682 views • March 17, 2021
explain in non-complicated scientific terms how some new so-called "vaccines" are altering your DNA, How they are attached to living aborted tissue then released in your body, ........you are a walking detectable cell-phone......a zombie clone....
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