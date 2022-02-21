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108 PROFESSIONAL SOCCER PLAYERS DEAD FROM HEART FAILURE
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249 views • February 21, 2022
BLOOD CLODS - CAILLOTS SANGUIN.. . . 108 PROFESSIONAL SOCCER PLAYERS DEAD
FROM HEART FAILURE . . . ! Tags : after vaccination, blood clods, caillots sanguin ,
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FROM HEART FAILURE . . . ! Tags : after vaccination, blood clods, caillots sanguin ,
-
UNITED NATIONS NEW WORLD ORDER WEBSITE ~ LET'S TAKE OUR PLANET BACK ,
[ https://www.brighteon.com/039878fa-6bf1-4583-927c-f29c7b841086 ]
Tags : un,nu,united nations,nations uni, nwo,nom,take back, : Website ref : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/homepage , https://sites.google.com/view/coronavirus-koronavirus/homepage-
[ Tags : after vaccination, blood clods, caillots sanguin ] - https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage ,
=
EMERGENCY MESSAGE - You're not cattle. You're not sheep!! ( ref : https://www.brighteon.com/139e44b6-e113-4c83-b653-95ce477791ce ).-
-
https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/p/108-professional-soccer-players-dead-from-heart-failure ,
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-- https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/totalitarism-censureship/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/x-pages/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/coronavirus-koronavirus/homepage -- https://sites.google.com/view/french-francophones-fr/homepage --
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