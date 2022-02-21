© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠❗ EMERGENCY MESSAGE - You're not cattle. You're not sheep!!
Follow
9
Share
Report
310 views • February 21, 2022
https://youtu.be/HBz4GapILDE
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity https://youtu.be/lYJrAnAv7Xg
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
On the Importance of waking the sheeple
I have always recognized it did far more good to remain on the evil social platforms in an attempt to be a beacon attracting all the others to their salvation.
It seemed unproductive to retreat to a platform where most us are already awake, and share many of the same opinions. Sure we constantly reinforce each other, but that doesn't change the fate of the people left behind, or, if we do not wake enough of them, the fate of our entire species.
https://youtu.be/HBz4GapILDE
Most social, political or economical events eventually turn out to be false flag events or hoaxes. There are no accidents in politics. They are designed to take away your freedom in the name of safety.
In this video, the author discusses the importance of waking others up because he has been witness to this type of psychological warfare in his own country. He talks about critical efforts we must take in order to protect others and help them to see what is really going on.
This video helps us to understand that we must lead with love and that we cannot back down. The world is manifesting a Golden Age and we all must play a role in exposing the enemy in order accomplish our goal.
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity https://youtu.be/lYJrAnAv7Xg
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
=============================
On the Importance of waking the sheeple
I have always recognized it did far more good to remain on the evil social platforms in an attempt to be a beacon attracting all the others to their salvation.
It seemed unproductive to retreat to a platform where most us are already awake, and share many of the same opinions. Sure we constantly reinforce each other, but that doesn't change the fate of the people left behind, or, if we do not wake enough of them, the fate of our entire species.
https://youtu.be/HBz4GapILDE
Most social, political or economical events eventually turn out to be false flag events or hoaxes. There are no accidents in politics. They are designed to take away your freedom in the name of safety.
In this video, the author discusses the importance of waking others up because he has been witness to this type of psychological warfare in his own country. He talks about critical efforts we must take in order to protect others and help them to see what is really going on.
This video helps us to understand that we must lead with love and that we cannot back down. The world is manifesting a Golden Age and we all must play a role in exposing the enemy in order accomplish our goal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.