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FEMA Employee Celeste Solum Confirms LONG Q-TIP HAS MAGNETIC NANO DUST
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436 views • June 25, 2021
FEMA Employee Celeste Solum Confirms: COVID-19 TEST = VERY DANGEROUS: THE LONG Q-TIP HAS MAGNETIC NANO DUST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/560y3G6pwhA3/
Celeste WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/560y3G6pwhA3/
Celeste WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON https://www.brighteon.com/3191e871-afef-48fe-b071-44135c244634
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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