The REAL Mark of the Beast - Pt.5 - Even More Evidences
Biblical Solution
As is sometimes the case, new evidences pop up supporting our previous statements in current event issues, where this one gives it the slam dunk!  --there's no way that the shot is the "mark of the beast"!


Here's our original fully assembled video we did on the mark for those who may have missed all the previous scriptural ways that we had brought forward to show that the shot simply can't be the mark.
People seemed to share it widely, while the bots and trolls were quick to try and squash it. The DVD version is doing wonderfully! 😄:

At Brighteon:
At Bitchute:


