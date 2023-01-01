The REAL Mark of the Beast

Although there will be many who are wrapped up in their own participating part in Caesar's oppressive covenants (which is why we are under this wrath in the first place) and may resent this video's deeper understanding of our natural sinful nature, there are however, more and more people who have had enough of all the corporate-created "fantasy" versions of what's known as "the Mark of the Beast".

These latter named more mature souls are now more responsibly ready to face the reality of the deeper nature and importance of this age old mystery of how to realistically envision this concept of who we are "marked" for, and thereby how to safeguard ourselves and our loved ones once we now know what this "mark" really represents in us.

This one hour video was a product of decades of hard learned intricacies that led to the overall picture presented here in these four short parts that are followed by a very intriguing update along with some conclusion statements at the end.

Please don't be afraid to hear these deeper explanations on this part of Prophecy, as it may well save your family's lives and eternities.

Blessings to all who seek His whole character and heart!

-dwaine

Link to entire Greg Reese video that today's clips came from:

https://www.brighteon.com/048486ef-104a-46ee-86ae-0fe97780ee5d

















