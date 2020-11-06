The Russian-jewish Revolution - Part 1

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"Story of the Jews in Russia" will examine the conflict between Russian Orthodox Christianity and Pharisaic Judaism. Also, will go over the history of the Jews and how they came into Russia.
* The Russian-jewish Revolution - Part 2 https://www.brighteon.com/11e99e7b-dbc9-45eb-ba18-06bb2d7c3bd9
* The Russian-jewish Revolution - Part 3 https://www.brighteon.com/7ed56b35-b367-486e-98a9-ba146d187824
* Darkness Descends: The Fall of Russia https://www.brighteon.com/1a40a989-d3b0-4364-bcbf-7778f251549a
∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!