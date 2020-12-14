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Darkness Descends: The Fall of Russia
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221 views • December 14, 2020
The untold story of the Bolsheviks, the Romanovs, the Kulaks, and Holodomor, and the greatest massacre of innocent lives in human history.
Some of the Kulaks pictured are the creator of this video -Asha Logos-relatives, making this story a personal one that felt compelled to tell, for more reasons than one.
By: Asha
*The Russian-Jewish Revolution part.1: https://www.brighteon.com/8af1bd38-f116-4cf9-b827-f1ef34d921fb
Some of the Kulaks pictured are the creator of this video -Asha Logos-relatives, making this story a personal one that felt compelled to tell, for more reasons than one.
By: Asha
*The Russian-Jewish Revolution part.1: https://www.brighteon.com/8af1bd38-f116-4cf9-b827-f1ef34d921fb
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