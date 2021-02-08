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"LYING LIPS ARE AN ABOMINATION TO THE LORD" (PROV 12:22) - C.V. VACCINE DECEPTION!!!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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152 views • February 08, 2021
1 Cor 5:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%205%3A7&;version=NKJV

Heb 11:1
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011%3A1&;version=KJV

The U.S. may soon have a third vaccine. Here's how it works
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2021/01/johnson-johnson-us-third-vaccine-how-it-works/

J&J ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages in talc baby powder case. Vows to appeal
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/31/johnson-johnson-must-pay-300-million-punitive-award-in-talc-case-company-will-appeal.html

Johnson & Johnson Lawsuits Every Person Should Know About
https://www.consumersafety.org/news/johnson-and-johnson-lawsuits/

Rev 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV

******* A WAKE-UP CALL FOR ALL BELIEVERS!!! ******* - (Sorry for low volume at beginning)
https://www.brighteon.com/bcf53470-01e4-462e-9ccf-4db494369cbd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy