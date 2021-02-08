© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"LYING LIPS ARE AN ABOMINATION TO THE LORD" (PROV 12:22) - C.V. VACCINE DECEPTION!!!!
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
152 views • February 08, 2021
1 Cor 5:7
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%205%3A7&;version=NKJV
Heb 11:1
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011%3A1&;version=KJV
The U.S. may soon have a third vaccine. Here's how it works
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2021/01/johnson-johnson-us-third-vaccine-how-it-works/
J&J ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages in talc baby powder case. Vows to appeal
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/31/johnson-johnson-must-pay-300-million-punitive-award-in-talc-case-company-will-appeal.html
Johnson & Johnson Lawsuits Every Person Should Know About
https://www.consumersafety.org/news/johnson-and-johnson-lawsuits/
Rev 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV
******* A WAKE-UP CALL FOR ALL BELIEVERS!!! ******* - (Sorry for low volume at beginning)
https://www.brighteon.com/bcf53470-01e4-462e-9ccf-4db494369cbd
______________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%205%3A7&;version=NKJV
Heb 11:1
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011%3A1&;version=KJV
The U.S. may soon have a third vaccine. Here's how it works
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2021/01/johnson-johnson-us-third-vaccine-how-it-works/
J&J ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages in talc baby powder case. Vows to appeal
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/31/johnson-johnson-must-pay-300-million-punitive-award-in-talc-case-company-will-appeal.html
Johnson & Johnson Lawsuits Every Person Should Know About
https://www.consumersafety.org/news/johnson-and-johnson-lawsuits/
Rev 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV
******* A WAKE-UP CALL FOR ALL BELIEVERS!!! ******* - (Sorry for low volume at beginning)
https://www.brighteon.com/bcf53470-01e4-462e-9ccf-4db494369cbd
______________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.