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******* A WAKE-UP CALL FOR ALL BELIEVERS!!! ******* - (Sorry for low volume at beginning)
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234 views • January 26, 2021
****VERY SORRY FIRST 20 MINUTES HAS LOW VOLUME THEN WE FIXED IT - SO YOU MIGHT NEED TO USE EARPHONES FOR THAT FIRST SECTION - AGAIN - SO SORRY!!
Abomination Of Desolation & Mark Of the Beast (Both Shots CV Vax) - MANDATORY VS. CHOICE
https://www.brighteon.com/fb09f134-f519-4888-a09c-c281a5740651
LUKE 18:8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2018%3A8&;version=KJV
Genesis 1
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+1&;version=KJV
Romans 9:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+9%3A20&;version=KJV
Romans 12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2012%2CRomans%2012%3A1-2&;version=KJV
Isaiah 64:8
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Isaiah-64-8/
2 Thessalonians 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+thes+2&;version=KJV
1 Corinthians 6:19 - 20
https://biblehub.com/1_corinthians/6-19.htm
Matthew 25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025&;version=KJV
Matthew 24
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&;version=NKJV
___________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Abomination Of Desolation & Mark Of the Beast (Both Shots CV Vax) - MANDATORY VS. CHOICE
https://www.brighteon.com/fb09f134-f519-4888-a09c-c281a5740651
LUKE 18:8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2018%3A8&;version=KJV
Genesis 1
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+1&;version=KJV
Romans 9:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+9%3A20&;version=KJV
Romans 12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2012%2CRomans%2012%3A1-2&;version=KJV
Isaiah 64:8
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Isaiah-64-8/
2 Thessalonians 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+thes+2&;version=KJV
1 Corinthians 6:19 - 20
https://biblehub.com/1_corinthians/6-19.htm
Matthew 25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025&;version=KJV
Matthew 24
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&;version=NKJV
___________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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