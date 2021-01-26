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******* A WAKE-UP CALL FOR ALL BELIEVERS!!! ******* - (Sorry for low volume at beginning)
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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234 views • January 26, 2021
****VERY SORRY FIRST 20 MINUTES HAS LOW VOLUME THEN WE FIXED IT - SO YOU MIGHT NEED TO USE EARPHONES FOR THAT FIRST SECTION - AGAIN - SO SORRY!!

Abomination Of Desolation & Mark Of the Beast (Both Shots CV Vax) - MANDATORY VS. CHOICE
https://www.brighteon.com/fb09f134-f519-4888-a09c-c281a5740651

LUKE 18:8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2018%3A8&;version=KJV

Genesis 1
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+1&;version=KJV

Romans 9:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans+9%3A20&;version=KJV

Romans 12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2012%2CRomans%2012%3A1-2&;version=KJV

Isaiah 64:8
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Isaiah-64-8/

2 Thessalonians 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+thes+2&;version=KJV

1 Corinthians 6:19 - 20
https://biblehub.com/1_corinthians/6-19.htm

Matthew 25
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2025&;version=KJV

Matthew 24
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024&;version=NKJV

___________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com

TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
sintruthrepentancethe holy spirithell firethe gospelthe fatherthe sonthe blood of jesusstop sinningsalvation in jesus christ
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy