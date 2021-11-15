'Book of Revelation - Alpha and Omega - Unveiled Mystery

Countless Christians have read the Verses in the Book of Revelation about the Alpha and Omega, do they really understand the Message these Passages are conveying?Revelation 1:10 I was in the Spirit on the Lord's day, and heard behind me a great voice, as of a trumpet,11 Saying, I am Alpha and Omega, THE FIRST and THE LAST: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia...Apostle John revealed to us whose voice he heard behind him like a Trumpet:Revelation 1:12 And I turned to see the voice that spake with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden candlesticks;13 And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one like unto the SON OF MAN,It was the voice of Jesus Christ who said I am Alpha and Omega: he is the one who was dead and is alive for evermore.Revelation 1:17 And when I saw him, I fell at his feet as dead. And he laid his right hand upon me, saying unto me, Fear not; I am THE FIRST and THE LAST:18 I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.Revelation 2:8And unto the angel of the church in Smyrna write; These things saith THE FIRST and THE LAST, which was dead, and is alive;It is clear that Jesus Christ said about himself: "I am Alpha and Omega". What exactly does he mean by being the First and the Last?Revelation 2212 And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be.13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, THE FIRST and THE LAST.Jesus Christ had a very special Message to the Churches, he directed believers to these passages of the Prophet Isaiah:Isaiah 446 Thus saith the Lord the King of Israel, and his redeemer the Lord of hosts; I am THE FIRST, and I am THE LAST; and beside me there is no God.Isaiah 4812 Hearken unto me, O Jacob and Israel, my called; I am he; I am THE FIRST, I also am THE LAST.13 Mine hand also hath laid the foundation of the earth, and my right hand hath spanned the heavens: when I call unto them, they stand up together.Even though the Lord Jesus Christ clearly stated what he meant in the verses below, unfortunately due to a lack of Knowledge of the Old Testament, it is still a complete Mystery for a multitude of Christians:Revelation 1:8 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, THE ALMIGHTY.Revelation 216 And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.7 He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I WILL BE HIS GOD, AND HE SHALL BE MY SON.Related passages of the Old Testament and of the New Testament:Isaiah 9:6For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, THE MIGHTY GOD, THE EVERLASTING FATHER, The Prince of Peace.John 148 Philip saith unto him, Lord, show us the Father, and it sufficeth us.9 Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? he that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Show us the Father?10 Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.11 Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works' sake.Related Studies already posted on Brighteon:The Secret of Secrets of the Bible, the most anointed RevelationRevelation 2:17 To him who overcomes I will give to eat of the Tree of LifeYou do not like to click on Links, search the Titles on Brighteon.