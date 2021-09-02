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PSEC - 2021 - MEDICAL FREEDOM RALLY | At Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center | 432hz [hd 720p]
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - MEDICAL FREEDOM RALLY | At Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center" -- Richard Hamilton attends the Medical Freedom Rally in Medford Oregon, mixed also with footage from other folks, and third party educational content.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Open Oregon, Wake Up Southern Oregon, James Corbett, Remix Matrix, Tom MacDonald, D.P. Scott, Misc
Hashtags: #medical #freedom #katebrown #oregon #asante
Metatags Space Separated: medical freedom katebrown oregon asante
Metatags Comma Separated: medical, freedom, katebrown, oregon, asante
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWY1hy4rNKkR/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---MEDICAL-FREEDOM-RALLY---At-Asante-Rogue-Regional-Medical-Center---432hz--hd-720p-:5?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vm0gd8-psec-2021-medical-freedom-rally-at-asante-rogue-regional-medical-center-432.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/xBsBHzF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8a570f48-f8fa-4605-b7a8-0519f264f509
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/pjgJdPdIRrPd9Nj
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f77c2339421d097d10d274fdf050b5b0ce362b7ca397c55e6a061d71db7687a4&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Open Oregon, Wake Up Southern Oregon, James Corbett, Remix Matrix, Tom MacDonald, D.P. Scott, Misc
Hashtags: #medical #freedom #katebrown #oregon #asante
Metatags Space Separated: medical freedom katebrown oregon asante
Metatags Comma Separated: medical, freedom, katebrown, oregon, asante
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWY1hy4rNKkR/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---MEDICAL-FREEDOM-RALLY---At-Asante-Rogue-Regional-Medical-Center---432hz--hd-720p-:5?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vm0gd8-psec-2021-medical-freedom-rally-at-asante-rogue-regional-medical-center-432.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/xBsBHzF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/8a570f48-f8fa-4605-b7a8-0519f264f509
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/pjgJdPdIRrPd9Nj
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=f77c2339421d097d10d274fdf050b5b0ce362b7ca397c55e6a061d71db7687a4&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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