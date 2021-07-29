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206) Cyborgisation of Humanity - Mike Adams's Situation Update Report (Jul 20th, 2021)
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133 views • July 29, 2021
Credits to Health Ranger Report, July 20th, 2021:
Situation Update, July 20th, 2021 - The "Borgification" of humanity: Self-assembled magnetic nanostructures described in science paper: https://www.brighteon.com/4013bbf1-6205-466e-b0a3-698fd2487412
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Situation Update, July 20th, 2021 - The "Borgification" of humanity: Self-assembled magnetic nanostructures described in science paper: https://www.brighteon.com/4013bbf1-6205-466e-b0a3-698fd2487412
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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