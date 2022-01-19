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The Gods of Eden by Bramley - Is this our true history? Part 2
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2 views • January 19, 2022
I started reading The Gods of Eden by William Bramley back in August of this year. It is such a good read that I have been taking my time and taking notes of things I want to remember. In this video, I share my notes with you. This is a part 2 of how ever many parts this series ends up being. For Part 1 in this series, please click here: https://www.brighteon.com/924372bb-6ea4-4e2a-b9c5-5aa2b9e49a19
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
I didn't do a great job in this video explaining the financial systems so here are some links to explore the Keynesian vs the Austrian Economic systems:
https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/2014/09/basics.htm
https://fintrend.com/2012/09/07/keynesian-vs-austrian-economics/
https://seekingalpha.com/article/2826066-keynesian-vs-austrian-economics
Link to the Mises Institute, a must for anyone wanting to learn more about Austrian economics specifically: https://mises.org/
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
I didn't do a great job in this video explaining the financial systems so here are some links to explore the Keynesian vs the Austrian Economic systems:
https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/2014/09/basics.htm
https://fintrend.com/2012/09/07/keynesian-vs-austrian-economics/
https://seekingalpha.com/article/2826066-keynesian-vs-austrian-economics
Link to the Mises Institute, a must for anyone wanting to learn more about Austrian economics specifically: https://mises.org/
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