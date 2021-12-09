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The Gods of Eden by Bramley - Is this our true history? Part 1
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135 views • December 09, 2021
I started reading The Gods of Eden by William Bramley back in August of this year. It is such a good read that I have been taking my time and taking notes of things I want to remember. In this video, I share my notes with you. This is a part 1 of how ever many parts this series ends up being.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Links mentioned in the video:
Enlil and Enki (David Icke speaking in 2010 - Who Built the Moon?): https://www.bitchute.com/video/SZ9ODVXYRuqP/
The Gods of Eden book by William Bramley:
https://www.alibris.com/Gods-of-Eden-William-Bramley/book/17376948?matches=12
William Bramley's website: https://williambramley.com/index.html
The HighWire with Del Bigtree; somewhere he has a great video explaining how the Covaids jabs interact with our DNA and RNA but I am not able to sift through and track it down. Even so, his channel has a lot of great information: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
You can also find The HighWire through this link: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_highwire/videos?s=1
Max Igan's The Crowhouse: https://thecrowhouse.com/home.html
And you can also find The Crowhouse through this link: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/videos
Evolutionary Energy Arts on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Article on mental maps and brain structure: https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2015/october/mental-maps.html
Original study involving London cab drivers (this article sealed the deal for me on studying Geographic Information Science in grad school): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17024677/
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Links mentioned in the video:
Enlil and Enki (David Icke speaking in 2010 - Who Built the Moon?): https://www.bitchute.com/video/SZ9ODVXYRuqP/
The Gods of Eden book by William Bramley:
https://www.alibris.com/Gods-of-Eden-William-Bramley/book/17376948?matches=12
William Bramley's website: https://williambramley.com/index.html
The HighWire with Del Bigtree; somewhere he has a great video explaining how the Covaids jabs interact with our DNA and RNA but I am not able to sift through and track it down. Even so, his channel has a lot of great information: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
You can also find The HighWire through this link: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_highwire/videos?s=1
Max Igan's The Crowhouse: https://thecrowhouse.com/home.html
And you can also find The Crowhouse through this link: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/videos
Evolutionary Energy Arts on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Article on mental maps and brain structure: https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2015/october/mental-maps.html
Original study involving London cab drivers (this article sealed the deal for me on studying Geographic Information Science in grad school): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17024677/
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