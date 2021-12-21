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ex veterans nightmares or spiritual attack
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148 views • December 21, 2021
i was capturing an ex marine's battle against ashtar.
Before i captured this video i held him close while getting attacked.
like heart attack and self mutilation while the devil tried to posses him.
But i stood firm.
Remember this is not a fun video to watch.
I learned from Jesus before i used this Gift of Jesus.
I found him lying in the streets and took him in,but after 7 days i was too drained to continue this battle.
This thumnail what you see might be him i dunno what do you think ?
Is it him ?
This video confirms that someone actively served over 10 years of duty
https://www.brighteon.com/6f93b641-b6b9-44cd-b353-fde5387d3f2c
Before i captured this video i held him close while getting attacked.
like heart attack and self mutilation while the devil tried to posses him.
But i stood firm.
Remember this is not a fun video to watch.
I learned from Jesus before i used this Gift of Jesus.
I found him lying in the streets and took him in,but after 7 days i was too drained to continue this battle.
This thumnail what you see might be him i dunno what do you think ?
Is it him ?
This video confirms that someone actively served over 10 years of duty
https://www.brighteon.com/6f93b641-b6b9-44cd-b353-fde5387d3f2c
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