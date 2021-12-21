Exclusive: US Air Force Military Whistleblower: "The Plan" - Full Military Purge

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Military whistleblower and active duty Air Force Major with more than a decade of service joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm on the intentional military purge and potential incoming national security crisis.
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