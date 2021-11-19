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Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
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191 views • November 19, 2021
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
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