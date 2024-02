Silent War # 6364: US Bombs Arabs Daily4Jews, NOWarrant Homeschool Raids, IRS Bust, Children Seized

CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





“No One’s Got To Me… I Ain’t Scared Of Sh!t” – NYC Trucker Boycott Leader ‘Chicago Ray’ Steps Down.





Indiana Couple Appeals to Supreme Court After Losing Custody for Not Using Transgender Son’s Preferred Pronouns.





US ‘Tiered’ Response Transitions to Daily Strikes in the Middle East.





Odysseus ALLEGEDLY Touches Down ON THE MOON (Complete lie!).





This Is Weird: City Officials Warn Residents in Elyria Township, Ohio to Stockpile Supplies and Stay at Home During the Total Solar Eclipse in April.





A Bridge Under Construction in the Darien Gap Will Soon Provide an ‘Easier and Less Dangerous’ Path to the United States: Congressional Candidate.





Michigan State Board Members Warn State Homeschool Registration List is a Precursor to “Unwarranted Home Entry”.





Flashback: World Economic Forum Predicted Major Cybersecurity Event in Near Future – Obama’s Dark Netflix Special Involved Weaponized Cyber Attack… And Today a Nationwide Cell Phone Outage?





Undercover Journalist Busts IRS: IRS Official: "No Problem Going After Small People, Destroying Lives" Use of AI "Unconstitutional."





The Irish Should Reject The New 'Hate Speech' Bill.





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/