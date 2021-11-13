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Do Essential Oils Really Work | A Personal Review
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144 views • November 13, 2021
Seriously, do essential oils ACTUALLY work? Watch this video to find out. ****** Click this link now https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S to register for my free essential oil masterclass
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Do Essential Oils Really Work? Essential Oil Scientific Studies ➡️ https://www.brighteon.com/0d73d3c7-6dd9-4d01-bbd5-5e33c9a43092
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Class ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Do Essential Oils Really Work?
0:45 The Quality and Purity Matters
2:35 Where to Find the Company that I Use
2:51 Using Peppermint for a Fever
3:43 Immune Boosting Capabilities of Essential Oils
5:00 Other Uses of Oils
5:35 Essential Oils for Monthly Cramps
6:00 Essential Oils for Digestive Issues
6:20 Essential Oils for Congestion
6:51 Do Essential Oils Work?
Connect with Melinda Reed on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach #essentialoils
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
About:
In this video Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach shares her Personal Review of Do Essential Oils Really Work.
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
Do Essential Oils Really Work? Essential Oil Scientific Studies ➡️ https://www.brighteon.com/0d73d3c7-6dd9-4d01-bbd5-5e33c9a43092
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Class ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Do Essential Oils Really Work?
0:45 The Quality and Purity Matters
2:35 Where to Find the Company that I Use
2:51 Using Peppermint for a Fever
3:43 Immune Boosting Capabilities of Essential Oils
5:00 Other Uses of Oils
5:35 Essential Oils for Monthly Cramps
6:00 Essential Oils for Digestive Issues
6:20 Essential Oils for Congestion
6:51 Do Essential Oils Work?
Connect with Melinda Reed on Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach #essentialoils
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
About:
In this video Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach shares her Personal Review of Do Essential Oils Really Work.
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program.
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