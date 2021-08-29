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Do Essential Oils Really Work? | Essential Oil Scientific Studies
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545 views • August 29, 2021
Seriously, do essential oils ACTUALLY work? Watch this video to find out.
📒 Links to studies and information shown in this video 📒
*** Timestamps
0:00 Intro
0:37 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15555788/
0:45 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23199627/
0:54 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30304862/
1:02 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32030454/
1:10 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32891272/
1:18 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19473851/
1:26 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30057040/
1:34 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31847159/
1:42 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33789361/
1:50 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4199191/?fbclid=IwAR1AquSBm3AWIEgfHr4SffyqqxNSm146KohFG0_TequodwaQIigLlW4dGHs
1:58 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26211735/
2:06 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32267031/
2:14 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27157961/
2:22 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31505191/
2:30 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24756059/
2:38 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30396617/
2:46 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12668571/
2:54 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25722982/
3:02 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8893526/
3:10 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28811611/
3:18 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22998411/
3:26 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33839552/
3:34 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27246787/
3:42 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16884344/
3:50 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24731891/
3:58 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30471142/
4:06 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28985917/
4:14 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27841938/
4:22 http://www.aromaticscience.com/frankincense-essential-oil-suppresses-melanoma-cancer-through-down-regulation-of-bcl-2bax-cascade-signaling-and-ameliorates-heptotoxicity-via-phase-i-and-ii-drug-metabolizing-enzymes/
4:30 http://www.aromaticscience.com/accelerated-infected-wound-healing-by-topical-application-of-encapsulated-rosemary-essential-oil-into-nanostructured-lipid-carriers/
About:
In this video, Melinda from The Oil Coach lets you decide for yourself about the topic: do essential oils really work? This video is meant for a person wondering if there's actually proof that essential oils work. In this video you will find a lot of scientific research on essential oils and their efficacy.
#theoilcoach
This video is NOT sponsored. Full disclaimer, I am a distributor of essential oils, but I make no money from this video, and these studies are all public knowledge studies found mostly on pubmed.gov (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/)
📒 Links to studies and information shown in this video 📒
*** Timestamps
0:00 Intro
0:37 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15555788/
0:45 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23199627/
0:54 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30304862/
1:02 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32030454/
1:10 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32891272/
1:18 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19473851/
1:26 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30057040/
1:34 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31847159/
1:42 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33789361/
1:50 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4199191/?fbclid=IwAR1AquSBm3AWIEgfHr4SffyqqxNSm146KohFG0_TequodwaQIigLlW4dGHs
1:58 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26211735/
2:06 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32267031/
2:14 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27157961/
2:22 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31505191/
2:30 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24756059/
2:38 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30396617/
2:46 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12668571/
2:54 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25722982/
3:02 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8893526/
3:10 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28811611/
3:18 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22998411/
3:26 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33839552/
3:34 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27246787/
3:42 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16884344/
3:50 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24731891/
3:58 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30471142/
4:06 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28985917/
4:14 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27841938/
4:22 http://www.aromaticscience.com/frankincense-essential-oil-suppresses-melanoma-cancer-through-down-regulation-of-bcl-2bax-cascade-signaling-and-ameliorates-heptotoxicity-via-phase-i-and-ii-drug-metabolizing-enzymes/
4:30 http://www.aromaticscience.com/accelerated-infected-wound-healing-by-topical-application-of-encapsulated-rosemary-essential-oil-into-nanostructured-lipid-carriers/
About:
In this video, Melinda from The Oil Coach lets you decide for yourself about the topic: do essential oils really work? This video is meant for a person wondering if there's actually proof that essential oils work. In this video you will find a lot of scientific research on essential oils and their efficacy.
#theoilcoach
This video is NOT sponsored. Full disclaimer, I am a distributor of essential oils, but I make no money from this video, and these studies are all public knowledge studies found mostly on pubmed.gov (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/)
Keywords
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