Gold & Silver: Demand Surge Coming

Got Bullion?

* The distinction between Money vs. Currency matters.

* Fiat currencies are not money; they are credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design).

* It is past time to cleanse the money changers from the temple and end the usury process — but that’s just a start.

* The real Currency War is the one being waged on us.

* Inflation is a tax on we the people, so ask yourself: to whom is ‘government debt’ owed?

* In fiat currency regimes, the banksters borrow every $ into existence (from us) at interest.

* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs. The inflection point is a matter of time.

We must place our margin call. It's payback time.





GoldSilver | “I Believe Gold & Silver Demand Will Rise 4x Within 5 Years” Rick Rule w/ Mike Maloney (15 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/nYJPGFKsxaE